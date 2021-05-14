Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
What the new CDC guidance means for Mesa County
Police say the 9-month-old infant was already walking and somehow managed to climb into the...
‘Hero’ boy, 6, saves baby brother from drowning in fish tank

Latest News

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs is seeking public input on Colorado Main Streets.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs wants public input on Colorado Main Streets
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post