Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names. The Colorado list looks similar to the United States as a whole, except for a few twists.

Do any of the names listed below surprise you?

The top ten names given in 2020 in the U.S.: (boy/girl)

  1. Liam/ Olivia
  2. Noah/ Emma
  3. Oliver/ Ava
  4. Elijah/ Charlotte
  5. Willliam/ Sophia
  6. James/ Amelia
  7. Benjamin/ Isabella
  8. Lucas/ Mia
  9. Henry/ Evelyn
  10. Alexander/ Harper

The top ten names given in 2020 in Colorado: (boy/girl)

  1. Liam/ Olivia
  2. Oliver/ Charlotte
  3. Noah/ Emma
  4. Henry/ Sophia
  5. William/ Amelia
  6. James/ Evelyn
  7. Theodore/ Isabella
  8. Jack/ Ava
  9. Benjamin/ Mia
  10. Elijah/ Harper

To see other states and more information, click here.

