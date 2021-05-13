Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names. The Colorado list looks similar to the United States as a whole, except for a few twists.
Do any of the names listed below surprise you?
The top ten names given in 2020 in the U.S.: (boy/girl)
- Liam/ Olivia
- Noah/ Emma
- Oliver/ Ava
- Elijah/ Charlotte
- Willliam/ Sophia
- James/ Amelia
- Benjamin/ Isabella
- Lucas/ Mia
- Henry/ Evelyn
- Alexander/ Harper
The top ten names given in 2020 in Colorado: (boy/girl)
- Liam/ Olivia
- Oliver/ Charlotte
- Noah/ Emma
- Henry/ Sophia
- William/ Amelia
- James/ Evelyn
- Theodore/ Isabella
- Jack/ Ava
- Benjamin/ Mia
- Elijah/ Harper
To see other states and more information, click here.
