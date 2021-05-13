Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names. The Colorado list looks similar to the United States as a whole, except for a few twists.

Do any of the names listed below surprise you?

The top ten names given in 2020 in the U.S.: (boy/girl)

Liam/ Olivia Noah/ Emma Oliver/ Ava Elijah/ Charlotte Willliam/ Sophia James/ Amelia Benjamin/ Isabella Lucas/ Mia Henry/ Evelyn Alexander/ Harper

The top ten names given in 2020 in Colorado: (boy/girl)

Liam/ Olivia Oliver/ Charlotte Noah/ Emma Henry/ Sophia William/ Amelia James/ Evelyn Theodore/ Isabella Jack/ Ava Benjamin/ Mia Elijah/ Harper

