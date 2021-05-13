Mesa County libraries looking for teen volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Libraries are looking for teen volunteers ages 14 to 18 to help with summer reading programs. Volunteers will help sign up Summer Reading participants, assist with summer events, distribute prizes, and help with other library tasks. The events take a lot of extensive work so that is where these teens will be helpful.

Organizers at the library say it is a great way to spend the summer, by helping the community and gaining valuable workplace skills such as customer service and time management. Teen volunteers are important to summer reading because they connect better to the younger crowd who comes in to participate.

Opportunities are available at the Central Library in Grand Junction and several other library locations throughout Mesa County. Summer Reading begins June 1st and lasts through July 17th, 2021.

Those interested may visit the library’s Teen Volunteer Portal at mesacountylibraries.org/teens/volunteer or email volunteer@mcpld.org for more information.

