Advertisement

Mesa County libraries looking for teen volunteers

Mesa County Library
Mesa County Library(kkco/kjct)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Libraries are looking for teen volunteers ages 14 to 18 to help with summer reading programs. Volunteers will help sign up Summer Reading participants, assist with summer events, distribute prizes, and help with other library tasks. The events take a lot of extensive work so that is where these teens will be helpful.

Organizers at the library say it is a great way to spend the summer, by helping the community and gaining valuable workplace skills such as customer service and time management. Teen volunteers are important to summer reading because they connect better to the younger crowd who comes in to participate.

Opportunities are available at the Central Library in Grand Junction and several other library locations throughout Mesa County. Summer Reading begins June 1st and lasts through July 17th, 2021.

Those interested may visit the library’s Teen Volunteer Portal at mesacountylibraries.org/teens/volunteer or email volunteer@mcpld.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say
Pet of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Princess Pretty Paws’
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
UPDATE: Weekend stabbing suspect turns himself in
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Restaurants seeing employee shortage as they start to get back to normal

Latest News

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month
May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month
The ceremony was held at Bookcliff Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
District 51 hosts “Seal of Bi-Literacy” ceremony for eigth-graders
Testing for the variant occurred at the 8/9 School in Fruita, Colo.
CDPHE testing for India variant of the coronavirus