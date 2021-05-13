Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Newly obtained Capitol riot video shows attack on officer

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than four months later, new insights are being made public in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moment D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone was attacked by the pro-Trump mob. He is still dealing with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

Fanone was part of a group of officers defending the west side of the Capitol.

His body camera video, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows his perspective of the mob forcing its way into the building, a terror he described last month.

“You know, what I saw in the tunnel, it was the most brutal combat imaginable,” Fanone said. “It was like, I mean, nothing I had ever seen outside of the movies.”

The rioters pushed Fanone into the crowd, where he says he was hit by pipes and batons and even shocked with a Taser multiple times.

He says he was knocked unconscious during the assault and suffered a heart attack and a concussion.

The video shows people’s calls and moves to protect him from others in the mob as well. Fanone sent this message to them one week after the riot:

“A lot of people have asked me, you know my thoughts on the individuals in the crowd that, you know, that helped me or try to offer some assistance,” he said. “And I think kind of the conclusion I’ve come to is like, you know, ‘Thank you. But f--- you for being there.’”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say
Pet of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Princess Pretty Paws’
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
UPDATE: Weekend stabbing suspect turns himself in
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Restaurants seeing employee shortage as they start to get back to normal

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Darnell
Award-winning deceased Michigan officer honored during National Police Week.
AP source: CDC will issue guidance Thursday allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks...
AP Source: CDC guidance to allow fully vaccinated people to ditch masks indoors in many instances
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to...
Gaetz associate expected to plead guilty in federal case
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack