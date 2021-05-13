Advertisement

District 51 hosts “Seal of Bi-Literacy” ceremony for eigth-graders

The ceremony recognized student accomplishments in language learning
The ceremony was held at Bookcliff Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
The ceremony was held at Bookcliff Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 Schools held its eighth-grade “Seal of Bi-Literacy” ceremony at Bookcliff Middle School on Wednesday.

Students meeting certain requirements in English, as well as Spanish, French, or German skills, qualify for the distinction. The district held its fifth-grade ceremony on Monday and will hold a twelfth-grade ceremony on Thursday. According to District 51, bilingual students who enter into a variety of career fields can be a benefit to the community. Proficiency in reading and writing, as well as community service hours, factor into determining which students earn the “Seal of Bi-Literacy.”

According to Linnea Hulshof, District 51′s Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education Coordinator, ”One of the wonderful things about this program is that it really honors our students, all the hard work that they’ve done, and our families. It really celebrates being able to speak two languages instead of one.”

The award also allows students to build up credentials for career and college applications.

