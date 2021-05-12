Advertisement

Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.(Arapahoe County Sheriff)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on the park and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver.

Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park, but walked away without injuries. It is unknown how many people were onboard the second plane, but no injuries were reported, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials stand guard at the...
Scores of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
UPDATE: Weekend stabbing suspect turns himself in
GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Authorities release identity of pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle
Mesa Mall launches first-time ‘Summer Cinema Series’, presented by Alpine Bank.
Mesa Mall is launching an outdoor movie series with Community Food Bank

Latest News

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a...
Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida