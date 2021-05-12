Advertisement

‘Mike on a bike’ raises money to support science education

Mike rides 75 miles a day to raise money for science education(Taylor Burke)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mike Perry, a EUREKA! trip leader and Grand Junction community member, is back on a bike to support science education on the Western Slope. Last year, Mike biked 442 miles across Nebraska in 7 days and raised $10,000 for the science museum. This year, Mike is continuing his trek across the United States to bike 487 miles across Iowa and Wisconsin to finish on the edge of Michigan.

After reaching his goal last year, Mike’s new objective will be to raise $12,000 to support scholarships for local youth enrolling in science camps at EUREKA! and the new Gear Up! mountain biking and science programs.

Gear Up! was created with the mission of connecting more learners to mountain biking and science experiences. EUREKA! believes the bicycle is a tool for self-discovery, education, exploration, and community-building. The aim is to increase impartial access for youth to participate in these enriching programs by reducing or eliminating enrollment fees and providing transportation and equipment. Through science-based curriculum, participants are said to gain self-confidence while they learn about the impacts we have on our environment through restoration and conservation projects.

