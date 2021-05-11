Throughout the pandemic, nurses served as a critical support system for pregnant women

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 policies put many hospitals on lockdown and this meant putting mother’s across the nation in a situation that separated them from loved ones in their pregnancy.

During this time, nurses stepped in as a critical support system to these women. However, nurses were still figuring things out themselves, especially when it came to labor and delivery.

When St. Mary’s had its first COVID-related laboring patient, the labor and delivery nurses banded together to come up with a strategy that kept them and their patients safe.

After that, this was the new normal and the team realized everything would be okay. The clinical nurse manager of labor and delivery and obstetrical emergency department (OBED) said its situations like these are what bring the department closer.

“During the pandemic, I know that especially younger nurses didn’t go in thinking they’d ever be involved in a pandemic but we became a bigger family,” says Rainey Tieman, Clinical Nurse Manager of Labor and Delivery and OBED. “We would love to have more nurses join our family and know it’ll be okay. We survived and we are thriving and doing well.”

Tieman says that she’s grateful for the recognition nurses get during nurse’s week, especially after the work they’ve done throughout the pandemic.

