Mesa Mall is launching an outdoor movie series with Community Food Bank

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) Mesa Mall is hosting its first “Cinema Under the Stars,” presented by Alpine Bank.

This Friday-night series begins on May 21 with a showing of “The Sandlot,” to help celebrate the start of the Junior College World Series Tournament.

Tickets for the entire movie series are free, however, the mall is partnering with Community Food Bank and is encouraging attendees to bring donated items as an entry fee. A list of desired donation items can be found on Mesa Mall’s website.

“As part of the fabric of the Western Slope, we have been inspired by the resilience of our neighbors and community partners,” said Caitlyn Love, Marketing Director of Mesa Mall. “It is a privilege to welcome guests to this classic summer outdoor movie experience and provide a fun way for those in attendance to share a summer evening together for a good cause, supporting Community Food Bank. We’d like to give a special thank you to Alpine Bank for partnering with us on this event to give back to those in our community.”

A vehicle is needed to enter all summer film events and the number of vehicles is limited. Online registration is required to enter the event. To register for the event, visit https://shopmesamall.com/events-news/event/2021/05/21/default-calendar/cinema-under-the-stars-presented-by-alpine-bank.

Five other movies are scheduled in the series. The next showing is on Friday, June 18, featuring “Wonder Woman.” The movie, “The Croods,” is on Friday, July 23. After that, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is showing on Friday, August 13. Finally, “The Little Rascals” ends the series on Friday, September 24.

