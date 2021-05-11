Advertisement

McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Authorities release identity of pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
SWAT team assists in arrest of alleged domestic violence suspect
Avelo touches down in Grand Junction for the first time
Avelo airline takes first flight
The stand-off at the scene of the stabbing in Grand Junction, Colo.
Man stabbed on 2800 block of Jean Ln in Grand Junction

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 28 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested
Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested in connection with a loose tiger, but the man's attorney said...
Man arrested for loose tiger in Houston; attorney says tiger is someone else's
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted