Local shelter adds service to help keep dogs in homes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is proud to announce that Laura Taylor, RHHS Dog Behavior Counselor, was recently certified as a Professional Dog Trainer.

This latest professional distinction achieved by Taylor adds to the array of resources available to the community through RHHS’s Animal Resource Center, aimed at preventing pets from entering shelters or being rehomed. Taylor provides pet behavior counseling and canine obedience classes through the ARC. These classes help owners and pets understand each other so a perfect match can be ensured.

Registration is now open for RHHS’s next Puppy Obedience School: Canine Life and Social Skills with Laura, starting Tuesday May 18 at 5:30. The four-week class teaches puppies basic obedience, confidence, socialization and body handling.

“It feels good to demonstrate that I have the knowledge the council feels is necessary to perform as a professional dog behavior consultant and trainer,” Taylor said. “I am excited to continue learning and be able to share information and ideas on how dog owners in our community can always be improving their relationship with their canine.”

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is a nonprofit shelter and adoption center that provides housing, medical treatment, and care for dogs and cats until their adoption, as well as provides resources for pet owners, such as animal behavior counseling, free and low-cost food and supplies, and low-cost vaccination services to the community. Roice-Hurst does not euthanize any healthy, adoptable animals and works diligently to match animals to their forever homes, however long that may take.

