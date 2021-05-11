Law enforcement remembers fallen officers during National Police Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday marked the start of National Police Week. Local municipalities have released proclamations recognizing law enforcement officers and their service. This week, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is taking time to recognize local law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

For Under-Sheriff Todd Rowell and his fellow law enforcement officers, National Police Week has personal significance. ”Locally, in recent history, we have Dan Dalley from the Fruita Police Department, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident on duty, and then five years ago we lost deputy Derek Geer from our office here at the sheriff’s office, and that’s still a big deal to this organization.”

The loss of Deputy Geer is still felt at the sheriff’s office. Many there worked with him and remember him well.

According to Under-Sheriff Rowell, “Derek was more than just a law enforcement officer to us. This organization knew him as a friend, they knew his family, his laugh is still remembered throughout this entire organization.”

In honor of Police Week, representatives from local law enforcement presented the colors at the Mesa County Commissioners’ meeting today. Banners were hung at both the sheriff’s office and the Grand Junction Police Department. Inside the sheriff’s office lobby, a wreath was placed in honor of Deputy Geer. According to MCSO Operations Captain Todd Sorenson, “This community is safer today because of the dedication of these professionals.” Under-Sheriff Rowell explained that 2020 was an especially difficult year for law enforcement.

“Everyone that’s turned on the news is witness to that. It was a tough year for law enforcement. I think we have a great relationship with our community. I think... that 2020 brought to light that we always need to work on that relation, and build relationships with our community.”

Other law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty in Mesa County include Deputy Edward Innis in 1906 and Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Wesley Rosette in 1951. Three Colorado officers have died in the line of duty over the past year, including most recently Eric Talley of the Boulder Police Department.

Flags flying outside the sheriff’s office will remain at half-staff for the rest of the week in honor of those lost.

