GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita Monument Dance Team placed second and third at Nationals in Orlando.

Going to States is a big enough achievement but when you can come together with your classmates and best friends and rally around a common goal. You can achieve so much more, and that’s exactly what the Fruita Monument dance team did.

Most teams when they bring home a National Championship trophy, want to talk about their performances, but the Fruita Monument dance team, was all-in for each other this year.

“That was the best part of our team this year, were the friendships we created.“ said, Mya Kelley.

All of that preparation and hard work finally came together with a 2nd place finish for Poms and a 3rd place finish in Hip Hop at the NDA Championship.

