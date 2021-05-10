Advertisement

Mother’s Day Event at Monumental Beer Works

Monumental Beer Works hosted a Mother’s Day event today. The event had six different vendors, all represented by small businesses around the Grand Valley. The event also consisted of a ‘Mala for your Mama’ necklace making workshop by Dal Moon. Monumental will continue to host events one weekend a month all in support of local small businesses on the Western Slope.
mother's day
mother's day(Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:47 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

