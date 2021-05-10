Advertisement

Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child

David Hamilton turned himself in March 24
David Hamilton turned himself in March 24
By Bernie Lange
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 60-year-old Grand Junction man has turned himself in following a warrant for his arrest.

David Hamilton is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Hamilton was a teacher at Mount Garfield Middle School.

The incident happened between November and December of last year. We reached out late Friday to District 51 to find out if Hamilton was still employed with the district, but the office had already closed for the day. Hamilton turned himself in on March 24th.

