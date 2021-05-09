Advertisement

Man stabbed on 2800 block of Jean Ln in Grand Junction

The suspect is still at large
The outside of the Grand Junction Police Department building.
The outside of the Grand Junction Police Department building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:52 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was stabbed on the 2800 block of Jean Ln Saturday Evening. The suspect in the assault is still at large.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. GJPD responded to the incident. Officers executed a search warrant in the effort of making contact with the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The GJPD is investigating the assault.

