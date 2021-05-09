Advertisement

Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to be able to get to her car from behind the crime tape in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, May 9, 2021. A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday. Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital.(Jerilee Bennett/The Colorado Springs Gazette via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives.

The birthday party was for one of the people killed, police said.

Police on Sunday hadn’t released the identities of the shooter or victims. Authorities say a motive wasn’t immediately known.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado’s worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating,” Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday, “especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado’s second-biggest city after Denver.

In 2015, a man shot three people to death at random before dying in a shootout with police in Colorado Springs on Halloween. Less than a month later, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female driver dies in rollover accident on I-70 near Clifton exit
The stand-off at the scene of the stabbing in Grand Junction, Colo.
Man stabbed on 2800 block of Jean Ln in Grand Junction
David Hamilton turned himself in March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
Map of the project area
Construction to begin on US 50 between Delta and Grand Junction to improve roadway
One confirmed fatality in single-vehicle crash in Delta County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters...
House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
GOP poised to remove Cheney from leadership post