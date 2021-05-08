Advertisement

Mavericks lose RMAC Championship

Men’s Lacrosse fall to Westminster in RMAC final
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mavericks fell to Westminster in the RMAC final. The Mavs played the Griffins twice this season and beat them in both games.

The Mavs trailed all four periods. Trent Pernell lead the team with three goals while Carson Schwark and Jed Brummett finished with two each. The Mavs rotated three goalkeepers with Joey Quinn had the most saves with five. The Mavs outshot the Griffins 56-50 and scooped up more ground balls with 56. The Mavs crawled their way back but ran out of time as they fell, 17-13.

