Advertisement

Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child

David Hamilton turned himself in March 24
David Hamilton turned himself in March 24(kkco)
By Bernie Lange
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 60-year-old Grand Junction man has turned himself in following a warrant for his arrest.

David Hamilton is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Hamilton was a teacher at mount Garfield Middle School.

The incident happened between November and December of last year. We reached out to District 51 to find out if Hamilton was still employed with the district. We have not yet heard back from the district. Hamilton turned himself in on March 24th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female driver dies in rollover accident on I-70 near Clifton exit
One confirmed fatality in single-vehicle crash in Delta County
The tract of land sits alongside D 1/2 road in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction annexing land on D1/2 Road
Suspect arrested in connection to April 2 Palisade shooting
Mesa County Public Health: India variant of COVID-19 found in county, first cases of its kind in Colorado

Latest News

The bus will travel from Palisade to Fruita, where it will be at Civic Center Park on Saturday
Mobile vaccine clinic comes to Palisade
Community Hospital celebrates their nurses’ work during pandemic
nurses week
Community Hospital
Map of the project area
Construction to begin on US 50 between Delta and Grand Junction to improve roadway