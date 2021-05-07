Advertisement

One vehicle crash closes east bound lanes of I-70 at Clifton exit

Eastbound I-70 closed at mile marker 37 after single vehicle rollover
Eastbound I-70 closed at mile marker 37 after single vehicle rollover(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was killed in a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 37 Thursday night. Around 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the interstate in the area of the Clifton exit. A pick up truck was driving westbound near mile marker 38 when it lost control, drove across the median and rolled, partially blocking east bound lanes.

A woman is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene. The Mesa County Coroner will determine the cause of death and identity of the victim. Eastbound lanes of I-70 remained closed until just before midnight.

