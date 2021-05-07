Advertisement

Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors for fire alert failure

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Kidde is recalling 226,000 smoke detectors, stating they fail to alert customers to fires.

Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and their combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. Some of the models will have the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” on the front.

The recalled models were sold at WalMart, Home Depot, Menards and Amazon between May 2019 and September 2020.

No incidents have been reported yet, but people with these alarms should contact the company for a replacement that works.

Affected customers can submit a claim online or by calling 844-796-9972. The company promises to send a replacement within three days of receiving the claim.

