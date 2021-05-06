Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to April 2 Palisade shooting

(Palisade Police Department)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Police Department released that they arrested Joseph Gossett, 26, in connection to the April 2 shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Iowa Ave. in Palisade.

One person was hospitalized in the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Palisade PD says that the case remains under investigation.

Gossett has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

