Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured three people, and a suspect is in custody.
Police and ambulances responded Thursday to Rigby Middle School.
Law enforcement told Idaho Falls television station KIFI-TV that two students and one adult had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school.
