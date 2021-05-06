Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health: India variant of COVID-19 found in county, first cases of its kind in Colorado

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) confirmed on Thursday that five Mesa County females have tested positive with the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, which was first identified in India in December of last year.

MCPH says that the five females are from different households, and they range in age from 30 to 65. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says that none of the people who tested positive have travel history and that it is unknown how it reached Colorado.

To date, these are the first cases of this variant to be identified in the state of Colorado.

MCPH says that because viruses are constantly changing, it is normal to see variants appear over time. They also say that vaccinations can slow the spread of the illness and that scientists believe that the approved vaccines on the market are effective in providing immunity against emerging variants.

India is currently seeing their biggest increase in cases since the pandemic started, and the United States announced that they are temporarily shutting off travel with the country.

Here in Mesa County, cases have been ticking upward for the last few weeks. 46 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, with 20 residents currently being hospitalized with the illness.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
The site of the proposed development.
Fruita residents voice concerns over development planned in their neighborhood
No injuries reported in Amtrak train vs trailer crash
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help to identify person who allegedly assaulted bicyclist

Latest News

Suspect arrested in connection to April 2 Palisade shooting
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
Train Crash
Train Crash
Walk to End Alzheimer's kicks off walk season
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off walk season in Grand Junction