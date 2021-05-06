Electronics recycling company moves into larger Grand Junction facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For many years, Colorado has had a below average recycling rate compared to other states. That number has improved recently, and now, an electronics recycling company in grand junction is upgrading to a new facility with the increased demand.

CORRecycling is a full-service electronics recycler located in Grand Junction. They say as demand for recycling electronics has continued to grow, so did their need for a new warehouse and office space. The company officially moved into their new space at 710 Arrowest Road on Thursday.

Grand Junction and Colorado do still recycle significantly less than the national average. According to a study in late 2020, Colorado’s recycling rate is just over 17%. The national average is more than double that number, at 35%.

It also became illegal in 2012 to dispose of electronic equipment in landfills, which CORRecycling says has helped increase recycling demand steadily over the last decade. Over the past year in particular, they have seen firsthand more and more people trying to recycle electronics.

“We basically moved to an area that was underserviced to try and increase the amount of recycling,” says Ken Burns, Vice President of CORRecycling. “Before we got here they were doing 120 to 130,000 pounds of recycling on the Western Slope. We are now doing over 750 to 800,000 pounds, expecting that we’ll do over 1 million pounds this year.”>

CORRecycling serves more than just the Western Slope -- they pickup as far east as Denver and as far west as Salt Lake City. Along with moving into their new space, CORRecycling is also hiring, with a plan to add around four more employees to their existing team of 14 people.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.