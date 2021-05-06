Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the Public Access Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, CPW, unanimously approved the enrollment of 199,000 acres into the Public Access Program for the fall 2021 hunting season.

The Public Access Program provides limited, seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities on Colorado trust land across the state. The vote was the final step in a multi-year effort to grow the program to nearly one million acres.

“Colorado is known for our incredible natural beauty, and I ran for Governor with a promise to expand access and enjoyment of our treasured state and federal land, and now we are delivering on that promise in a million ways,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “I appreciate the collaboration and cooperation from the agriculture community as Colorado sees increased demand for recreational hunting and angling access. I am also proud that CPW and the State Land Board have worked closely together to achieve our goal to double the amount of land accessible to Coloradans in the Public Access Program...Being able to spread our recreational activities across more land is not only more fun, but also more sustainable and healthy for our ecosystems.”

The 2021 Colorado Recreational Land Brochure will reveal the locations of the new lands enrolled in the Public Access Program for the upcoming hunting season later this year.

Last year, CPW enrolled lands in the plains of Eastern Colorado where bird and small game hunting are popular. Before that, the majority of public access was located in Northwestern Colorado.

The newly enrolled acres are from 69 trust land properties across the state ranging in size from single 640-acre sections of land to 10,000-acre properties.

CPW is funding the expansion of the program through hunting and fishing license fees made available through the Future Generations Act the Colorado General Assembly approved in 2018.

“I’m thrilled that hunters and anglers will have more access to state trust lands in Colorado this season,” said Dan Prenzlow, CPW Director. “Hunters and anglers are a critical foundation to wildlife conservation. They make significant contributions to our local economy, especially rural economies. It’s an added benefit that our Public Access Program helps fund Colorado school kids.”

Three million acres of land in Colorado have been held in a trust since 1876 to fund public schools. The State Land Board leases the land for a variety of purposes, including hunting and recreation. This has earned $2 billion for Colorado public schools since 2008 and provided the primary funding source for the Department of Education’s Building Excellent Schools Today program.

For more information about the Public Access Program visit https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Pages/StateTrustLands.aspx. To view land enrolled in the Public Access Program, visit CPW’s Hunting Atlas.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.