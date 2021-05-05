Advertisement

State Patrol: Troopers investigating train vs trailer crash

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
(Clifton Fire Protection District)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol says that no injuries were reported in a crash involving an Amtrak train and pull behind work trailer Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near 33 3/4 Road and Front Street near Clifton just after 12:30.

State Patrol says the trailer was heavily damaged, and that troopers are on scene investigating the incident.

Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking incident, check back for updates.

