Fruita residents voice concerns over development planned in their neighborhood

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita residents in the Wildwood Acres sub-division are voicing their opposition to a proposed housing development, Dwell, in their neighborhood. Those concerned have collected signatures on a petition to stop the development from taking place. Some of the people who live there are worried that the increased density in housing will bring increased traffic and take away from the neighborhood’s safety and sense of community.

According to resident Bob Gallaher, “Once this town loses its smallness and its quaintness, it’s gone, and it’s not gonna come back... Been here eight years. Love it.”

Gallaher and his neighbors are doing everything they can to stop Vortex Engineering and Architecture from going forward with its plan to construct a thirty-seven lot subdivision inside a four-acre vacant lot of land. The proposed site is currently surrounded by single-family homes. They argue the surrounding area was not meant to accomodate so much density.

Chriss Rush, who also lives in the area, argued that “It’s... going to affect the quality of life, it’s going to affect the safety of the children that live here, the seniors, the joggers, anyone, cyclists that ride through here. Just too many people in too small of area.

Vortex argues that the construction will contribute to the feeling of community in the area. Their project report they gave to the city states that the company’s intent is to “Construct a modern community with a hometown feel that embraces the uniqueness of Fruita,” end quote. Resident Lisa Wolf Johnson disagrees. For her, the increased density means less room for those who already live there.

“There are kids playing ball, dogs running into the street, little children running into the street. Walkers, cyclists. Um, my favorite is the kid whose dog pulls him along on his skateboard. I mean, these people use the streets like neighborhood streets.”

Vortex has been eyeing the lot for development since last year, and has already amended an earlier proposal for the site.

According to those spearheading the protest, they got over two-hundred fifty signatures on this petition against the proposal.

