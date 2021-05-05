District 51 renting building to accommodate Grand River Academy students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51′s School Board approved a proposal to rent another building for Grand River Academy. According to the district, the school’s current facility cannot fit the expected student body next year.

Grand River Academy is an online and in-person hybrid school. The district said that it will keep its current building on North 14th Street as well as expand into a new location on Patterson Road. The rented space will give teachers more room to work. It will also give students more space to learn in-person. The school board agreed to lease the space for two years.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.