Bike to Work Day in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As part of the 10th Annual Grand Valley Bike Month, people all across the valley celebrated Bike to Work and School Day on Tuesday.

Mesa County Public Health holds an annual event on Bike to Work day, where health department employees ride from their offices on 29 1/2 Road over to Colorado Mesa University. They traditionally go through CMU and head downtown to the city courthouse, but this year they stopped at the university for an employee luncheon.

The health department says biking helps the community by keeping people physically and mentally healthy, and keeping the environment healthy.

”There are lots of activities to get involved with,” says Katie Smith, Community Health Connector for MCPH. “Since biking is such a big part of our community, its a great way to tie everything together.”

Mesa County Public Health also helped emphasize the importance of mental health at their bike ride. May is recognized as Mental Health Month, as well.

While around 40 people road from the health department, a whole lot more biked to work all across the valley on Tuesday.

