Mobile vaccine clinic arrives in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s mobile vaccination clinic came to the valley on Tuesday for the first time.

A vaccine bus was at the Mesa County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving as the first of four mobile vaccination clinics this week. No appointments are necessary -- anyone who wants the shot can just fill out a quick form and walk onto the bus. It’s also one of the first vaccine sites in Colorado where people can actually choose which shot to take, with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson both available.

”They were diligent in knowing it was my second shot,” says Henry Billett of Grand Junction, who says he got vaccinated to protect family members, colleagues, and customers at work. “We deal with a lot of customers and staff, and I want everyone to be protected and safe.”

There are four stations inside the bus, so they can administer up to four shots at once, with the capacity to administer around 300 doses each day. At an event last week in Edwards, Colorado, 277 people were vaccinated in a single day on the very same bus.

That bus will stop at Lincoln Park on Wednesday. It will be in Palisade on Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, and outside the Fruita Civic Center on Saturday.

Next week, the mobile clinic will make its way to De Beque, Collbran, Gateway, and Clifton. Here is a full list of all upcoming stops for the bus in Western Colorado: https://health.mesacounty.us/wp-content/uploads/All_4.28.pdf.

