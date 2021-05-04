Advertisement

Four local high school students receive Co-op Country scholarship

(KOLD)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four local high school students have been selected to each receive a Co-op Country scholarship from the Fruita Consumers Co-op.

This scholarship is awarded to high school graduates that are entering college with intentions to major in agricultural-related degree programs.

The four winners of the scholarship are listed below:

Mr. Logan Weimer, a senior at Nucla High School winner of the Coop Country Agriculture Future of America scholarship ($3,200 academic scholarship plus $1,000 for the AFA Leadership conference). Logan was also awarded a $2,000 Coop Country Academic Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Wyoming.

Ms. Camryn Guerrero, a senior at Caprock Academy, plans to attend Colorado School of Mines received a $3,000 Coop Country Academic Scholarship.

Ms. Addie Hudson a senior at Rifle High School, plans to attend the University of the Cumberland’s, received a $3,000 Coop Country Academic Scholarship.

Ms. Jenna Baugh, a senior at Norwood High School, plans to attend West Texas A&M University, received a $2,000 Coop Country Academic Scholarship

“We are pleased to recognize such exceptional students and hope this scholarship launches a great educational experience and successful career for all of these students,” said Chris Gillaspie, President and CEO of the Fruita Co-op. “It is important that we support our students who pursue careers that will have a profound affect on agriculture and who will hopefully return to the rural community to keep America’s agriculture future strong.”

