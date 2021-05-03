Advertisement

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Last year, Bill Gates, formerly the world’s richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

