Advertisement

Western Home and Garden show showcases local businesses

(WEAU)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Western Home and Garden show returned this weekend showcasing the latest products and services for the home, both inside and out. Homeowners got the chance to view the latest innovations, compare products and visit with local experts in the industry.

The two day event was held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds and featured local vendors from across the Western Slope. The expo featured indoor and outdoor home and garden displays, interactive demonstrations, as well as live entertainment. The atmosphere was perfect atmosphere for those seeking an interactive experience with home projects.

“It’s the perfect chance for consumers to find all the indoor and outdoor products and services they need at one time and in one place,” said Eric Reel, chairman of the 2021 Home & Garden Expo. Reel added, “If you’re looking for ideas, products or services, or if you are in the market to remodel, redecorate or landscape, this is your opportunity in a fun and interactive atmosphere.”

Mesa county fairgrounds signed a four year contract with The Home and Garden show so expansion will be in the works for local vendors and the Home Builders Association.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident
Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center
Prior mugshot of the wanted suspect
GJPD seeks public’s help to find assault suspect
Arson suspected in Fruita LDS Church fire, reward being offered
f
Emergency repairs result in water outages near Clifton
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge...
Reintroduction of wolves conversation continues

Latest News

GJPD is currently investigating the accident
Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center
Mapping out fire route
Grand Junction Fire Department hosts neighborhood wildfire training
f
Emergency repairs result in water outages near Clifton
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge...
Reintroduction of wolves conversation continues