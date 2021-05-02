Bulldogs Bark their way to the State Tournament

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is laying it all on the line as they take on a doubleheader on Saturday for a chance for a trip to the State Tournament. They enter the season at 12-2 and ranked third in the state in Region 3. out of the three teams to play today, the winner will move on to the state tournament.

Thie first game is against Falcon who stand at 8-1 ranked 14. Falcons had a five-point lead to start it off but the Bulldogs quickly turned it around and won the first set. Bulldogs won their second set, 25-15, and went on to win in three straight sets.

Their next game was against Woodland Park and Palisade took set one, in a tight game, 25-23. Kendyl MacAskill had the most kills in set two helping her team with an 11-point lead. The Bulldogs may have a strong lead but the Panthers made them work for it by covering a lot of ground. But MacAskill finished it off with a kill and a 25-15 win in the second set. In the third set, the Bulldogs struggled to make the return on serves, even missing some of their own along with some bad first touches. Panthers led by as much as seven points, and Bulldogs were able to cut that down to two towards the end but the Panthers forced a fourth set, 25-21. In the fourth matchup, the Bulldogs got their bark back taking a strong nine-point lead, and went on to win, 25-15.

“There’s no words to describe how amazing this feeling is. It’s so special, it’s our senior year, especially 2021. It feels so shocking to me, I feel so blessed. We’re going to mess up, everyone’s going to mess up. And to not let that bring us all down and use it to come together,” says senior, Magdalena Latek.

Palisade will be May 12th in Colorado Springs; their opponent is to be determined.

