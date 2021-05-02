Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument.

