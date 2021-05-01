Emergency repairs result in water outages near Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clifton Water District has reported a water line break on 30 Road between D and D¼ Road.

Around 35 customers in that area have experienced a water outage during repairs. The Clifton Water District says their main water line has been temporarily turned off between D and D ¼ Road, as well as on D Road from 30 Road East to Bristol Court.

The northbound lane of 30 Road is closed from D Road north to D¼ Road. The water district is asking for drivers and pedestrians to use caution in and around the work zone.

They say water should be restored at some point Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.