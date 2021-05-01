Advertisement

Emergency repairs result in water outages near Clifton

f
f(Clifton Water District)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clifton Water District has reported a water line break on 30 Road between D and D¼ Road.

Around 35 customers in that area have experienced a water outage during repairs. The Clifton Water District says their main water line has been temporarily turned off between D and D ¼ Road, as well as on D Road from 30 Road East to Bristol Court.

The northbound lane of 30 Road is closed from D Road north to D¼ Road. The water district is asking for drivers and pedestrians to use caution in and around the work zone.

They say water should be restored at some point Friday evening.

