Hanging Lake Trail re-opening May 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Hanging Lake Trail at the Glenwood Canyon will re-open this Saturday, May 1. The trail leading to the lake was damaged during the Grizzly Creek Fire last year, and has been closed since. The area around Hanging Lake narrowly escaped the blazes.

Bryanna Starbuck, Public Information Officer for the City of Glenwood Springs, recalled fears that the fire would harm the natural site. “Thinking back to last year, when the fire was happening and the park was closed, I know that, particularly our local community, but also state-wide, we had folks who were really concerned about, ‘What about Hanging Lake? Is Hanging Lake going to be okay?’”

The Grizzly Creek Fire put the popular hiking destination under threat. That fire burned 32,000 acres in the Glenwood Canyon. Luckily, the Colorado treasure escaped the flames. According to the Forest Service, nature is doing its part to bring the affected area back to life.

According to David Boyd, Public Affairs Officer for the Forest Service, “From the Grizzly Creek Fire, we’re already seeing a lot of areas that are recovering naturally. We’re monitoring things really closely though. We’re monitoring water, we’re monitoring soil impacts, we’re monitoring how much vegetation is coming up. So if there’s specific areas that we need to address, we can do that.”

The effects of the fire are still visible in the area. However, there is still an abundance of natural beauty to take in. Starbuck had this advice for anyone planning a visit.

“Please, please check the weather before you come out, because that’s gonna be your best way to know how to be prepared in the canyon and on any of our other trails in Glenwood Springs.”

Due to the sometimes overwhelming popularity of the spot, you still need to make reservations to visit in advance.

