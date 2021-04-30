Advertisement

Arson suspected in Fruita LDS Church fire, reward being offered

(David Jones)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday afternoon, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced that along with local and federal partners, up to $10,000 is being rewarded for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fruita.

The fire was started early on the morning of April 26, and the Lower Valley Fire District Chief Frank Cavaliere told us earlier this week that the structure has been deemed a total loss.

The ATF, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Fruita Police Department, and the Lower Valley Fire District have come together to offer the reward and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF Hotline 1-888- ATF-FIRE / 1-888-283-3473, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Fruita Police Department at 970-242-6707, or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241- STOP (970-241-7867). Information can also be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Information may also be submitted online to https://tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
UK, California coronavirus variants spreading in Mesa County
The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.
Driver who fled traffic stop on 32 1/8 Road still on the run
(AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)
Ancient petroglyphs near Moab covered by racist graffiti
Board of Trustees in negotiations to make John Marshall the next president of CMU
Garchar leaves behind a wife and three daughters
Tracey Garchar, head of Mesa County Human Services, passed away this weekend

Latest News

Prior mugshot of the wanted suspect
GJPD seeks public’s help to find assault suspect
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
The Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
Hanging Lake Trail re-opening May 1
The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.
Driver who fled traffic stop on 32 1/8 Road still on the run