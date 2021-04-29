Advertisement

Improvements to Grand Ave and 1st St intersection beginning mid-May

CDOT expects the project to last until June 2022
The area slated to go under construction includes the intersection of Grand Ave and 1st St in...
The area slated to go under construction includes the intersection of Grand Ave and 1st St in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Area residents are getting a preview of an upcoming improvement project on the I-70 Business Loop at 1st St and Grand Ave. The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted an open house event Wednesday.

Construction is scheduled to begin by mid-May.

The area slated to go under construction extends from Mulberry St to Rood Ave, and Broadway from Mulberry and Rice Streets to Second St. Drivers can expect changes in traffic patterns throughout the project’s duration. The scope of the project touches on numerous infrastructure improvements. To make the intersection better for drivers, CDOT is planning on widening roads, consolidating access, and revamping street connections.

According to Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s Northwestern Colorado Communications Manager, ”Be prepared for lane closures and lane shifts, which really means that you’re gonna be driving in a lane that’s a little different from what you would be normally. That’s during construction. Now in the summer, we are going to be adding a temporary roundabout that folks will drive through when they’re going through the intersection.”

One major change coming to the intersection is the reduction of access points from five to four.

As Thatcher explained, “when the roundabout first goes into effect, it’s gonna be closer to the Shell station... So that’s closer to the southwestern portion of the intersection. That’s to make sure we can work on eliminating the connection to 1st St.”

CDOT expects the project to last through June of 2022. The agency stressed that the intersection will not be a permanent roundabout, just a temporary one until construction ends. CDOT says that they do not foresee issues regarding access to businesses in the area.

Kaity Clark, Grand Junction Regional Engineer for CDOT, assured residents that “Businesses will be provided full access unless the contractor makes agreements otherwise. But that was explicitly written in out contract to be able to have businesses still be able to fully function while we’re under construction.”

Pedestrian and bicyclist access will also be addressed. Ultimately, CDOT says they want to improve traffic safety, ease congestion, and better accommodate different forms of transportation.

United Companies, a Grand Junction-based contractor, will take the lead on the project’s construction. An online open house will also be held Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garchar leaves behind a wife and three daughters
Tracey Garchar, head of Mesa County Human Services, passed away this weekend
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A group of concerned citizens gathered to protest mask mandates at District 51 schools in Grand...
District 51 parents, students organize walk-out to protest school mask policies
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

Latest News

Garchar leaves behind a wife and three daughters
Tracey Garchar, head of Mesa County Human Services, passed away this weekend
The outside of Mesa County Public Health's offices.
UK, California coronavirus variants spreading in Mesa County
(AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)
Ancient petroglyphs near Moab covered by racist graffiti
Montrose receives honors for connect trail
Montrose receives honors for connect trail