Improvements to Grand Ave and 1st St intersection beginning mid-May

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Area residents are getting a preview of an upcoming improvement project on the I-70 Business Loop at 1st St and Grand Ave. The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted an open house event Wednesday.

Construction is scheduled to begin by mid-May.

The area slated to go under construction extends from Mulberry St to Rood Ave, and Broadway from Mulberry and Rice Streets to Second St. Drivers can expect changes in traffic patterns throughout the project’s duration. The scope of the project touches on numerous infrastructure improvements. To make the intersection better for drivers, CDOT is planning on widening roads, consolidating access, and revamping street connections.

According to Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s Northwestern Colorado Communications Manager, ”Be prepared for lane closures and lane shifts, which really means that you’re gonna be driving in a lane that’s a little different from what you would be normally. That’s during construction. Now in the summer, we are going to be adding a temporary roundabout that folks will drive through when they’re going through the intersection.”

One major change coming to the intersection is the reduction of access points from five to four.

As Thatcher explained, “when the roundabout first goes into effect, it’s gonna be closer to the Shell station... So that’s closer to the southwestern portion of the intersection. That’s to make sure we can work on eliminating the connection to 1st St.”

CDOT expects the project to last through June of 2022. The agency stressed that the intersection will not be a permanent roundabout, just a temporary one until construction ends. CDOT says that they do not foresee issues regarding access to businesses in the area.

Kaity Clark, Grand Junction Regional Engineer for CDOT, assured residents that “Businesses will be provided full access unless the contractor makes agreements otherwise. But that was explicitly written in out contract to be able to have businesses still be able to fully function while we’re under construction.”

Pedestrian and bicyclist access will also be addressed. Ultimately, CDOT says they want to improve traffic safety, ease congestion, and better accommodate different forms of transportation.

United Companies, a Grand Junction-based contractor, will take the lead on the project’s construction. An online open house will also be held Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

