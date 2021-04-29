Board of Trustees in negotiations to make John Marshall the next president of CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University announced on Thursday that their search to find Tim Foster’s replacement as president of the university is complete and that they are in negotiations to have John Marshall serve as next president.

In an article published on the university’s website, chair of the Board of Trustees Ray Anilionis said, “The Board of Trustees arrived at a unanimous decision after considering broad stakeholder input and carefully deliberating. We are pleased to announce the Board of Trustees has entered into negotiations with current CMU Vice President John Marshall to serve as the next President of CMU.”

The university’s search to find their next president began after Tim Foster announced in January that he would be stepping down as president in June. The board says after Foster’s announcement, they established a search committee comprised of nine people including staff, students, trustees, and a representative from the university’s Montrose Campus.

“Marshall brings nearly two decades of higher education experience to the presidency having served CMU as the director of development and the vice president for student services,” read the university’s article. “More recently, Marshall was appointed to serve as the COVID-19 response and planning principal where he led the institution’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which gained national attention for the innovations developed and utilized by the campus.”

Marshall, who has been with the university serving as their director of development and the vice president for student services, shared his excitement about the news.

“I have a deep sense of gratitude. I’m humbled. I’m excited to do the work. I am grateful to the faculty of CMU for their expertise and service and look forward to continuing to work together with them in this new role... I have devoted the vast majority of my professional life to CMU. It is where my life and heart are and will remain for the foreseeable future.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.