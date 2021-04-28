Mesa County Public Health resuming use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that health departments resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This update follows a pause of the vaccine’s use after seventeen documented cases of blood clots, including at least one documented death.

According to the agency, the vaccine’s known benefits outweigh its known and potential risks. Mesa County Public Health will offer the single-dose shot again. However, the CDC is saying that women below the age of 50 should be aware of the rare risks. About seven million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., with only a small number of those linked to blood clots.

According to Allison Sanchez, Public Health Clinic Manager for MCPH, ”We’re lucky here in Mesa County because we do have the option of three vaccines for anyone who would like to get vaccinated, so they do have a choice. And if someone is not comfortable with Johnson & Johnson they, absolutely do not have to do that, or if someone would prefer to go with the one dose, they can do that as well.”

Mesa County Public Health explained that its scheduling system allows those booking appointments to decide which type of vaccine to get.

