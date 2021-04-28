Advertisement

Ancient petroglyphs near Moab covered by racist graffiti

(AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)
(AP Photo/Beth Harpaz)(BETH HARPAZ | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Racist graffiti has been found covering ancient Native American petroglyphs in Utah on a popular rock art panel in Moab.

A tour guide with the Moab Tour Company discovered the phrase “white power” on Monday and graphic images on “The Birthing Scene,” a panel on a slab covered on four sides with Native American art. The art features figures from the Anasazi period nearly 2,000 years ago.

The person who graffitied the racist message had to cross out the first attempt after misspelling the word “white.” The Utah Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward to find who is responsible. First-time vandalizers can face fines of up to $20,000 and one year in prison

