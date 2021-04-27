Shelledy Elementary going online this week after COVID-19 outbreak

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Shelledy Elementary School will be holding classes online this week after a COVID-19 outbreak happened there. Teachers had Monday to prepare lessons for the online format, and classes will resume on Tuesday.

According to Emily Shockley, Public Information Officer for Mesa County Valley School District 51, the incident illustrates the continued need for masks and other COVID-19 protocols at schools. “We’re just trying to stick with protocols, and do the best things that we can to make sure that we don’t have more schools go into remote learning anytime between now and the end of the school year. In between then we’re keeping with the mask protocols, keeping social distancing.”

Plans for returning to in-person learning after this week will be determined in the coming days.

