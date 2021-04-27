Advertisement

Official in N.C. city loses position after refusing to address woman with doctorate as ‘doctor’

By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The city of Greensboro, N.C., has removed a zoning commissioner after he refused to address a professor as “doctor.”

It happened Monday during a virtual commission meeting that was taking place on Zoom.

University of North Carolina professor Carrie Rosario had joined the meeting as a member of the public with a zoning concern.

The exchange was captured on video.

“I think we kind of lost our way on what we’re talking about here. We’re here to approve the standards that have been presented, and if Mrs. Rosario has something about one of those standards,” zoning commissioner Tony Collins said.

“It’s Dr. Rosario, thank you, sir,” she responded.

“Mrs. Rosario has something about...” he said.

“Dr. Rosario,” she said.

“Well, you know, I’m sorry, your name (inaudible) … Carrie Rosario. Hi, Carrie,” he said.

“It’s Dr. Rosario. I would call you Tony, so please, sir, call me as I would like to be called. That’s how I identified myself,” she said.

“It doesn’t really matter. We’re here to talk about...” he said.

“It matters to me. It matters to me. And out of respect, I would like you to call me by the name I’m asking you to call me by, thank you,” she said.

The City Council cited “white privilege and entitlement” in its decision to strip Tony Collins of his volunteer position.

He issued a letter to the commission after that vote, writing “There is no good excuse for my interaction with Dr. Rosario.”

He also said he called Rosario and left an apology on her voice mail.

Rosario holds a doctorate in public health.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141
ca
One hospitalized in rollover crash on 26 Road
A group of concerned citizens gathered to protest mask mandates at District 51 schools in Grand...
District 51 parents, students organize walk-out to protest school mask policies

Latest News

FBI launches investigation into Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
U.S. court says ‘ghost gun’ plans can be posted online
Garchar leaves behind a wife and three daughters
Tracy Garchar, head of Mesa County Human Services, passed away this weekend
Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
No COVID-19 vaccine requirement for CMU students
US ramping up COVID relief efforts abroad