Mobile vaccine clinics coming to Western Slope next week

Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus
Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus(Governor Jared Polis)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:52 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new state-run mobile vaccine clinic will arrive in Western Colorado next week.

There will be three vaccination events, starting in Grand Junction’s Lincoln Park on Wednesday, May 5th. The mobile clinic will then head to Palisade next Friday, May 7th at Veteran’s Memorial Park. A third event will be held the next day, May 8th, at the Fruita Civic Center Park. All three clinics run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 case numbers have been on the rise for more than one full month in Colorado. Governor Polis tells us that these clinics are designed to reach individuals who have either been hesitant about getting the vaccine, or have been unable to do so.

“We want to end this pandemic, and we do that by getting people protected,” says Gov. Polis. “Right now, people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, there’s less of them in hospitals, less and less deaths because they’re largely protected. But people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, we’re seeing more and more hospitalizations right now. The rates are going up, including in Mesa County.”

The bus will return to each location three weeks later for second shots. That will be May 26th in Grand Junction, May 28th in Palisade, and May 29th in Fruita. No appointment is necessary at any of the mobile clinics.

If you do want to reserve a specific spot ahead of time, visit mobilevax.us.

Each bus is capable of administering 500 vaccines per day, and can serve up to six people at one time. All events announced so far will use the Pfizer vaccine.

The governor’s office also announced that a new mobile clinic route will start soon in Southwest Colorado. The route will travel through the San Luis Valley and the San Juan Basin. Exact locations will be announced next week.

