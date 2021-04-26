Advertisement

VA Western Colorado Health Care System is looking to improve veteran health care

By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -VA Western Colorado is hosting a listening session on May 11 to hear from veterans and those the VA serves.

This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions being held across the country to hear from veterans on how to design a better health care system of the future.

“Our mission is to take care our Nation’s Veterans and their families. It’s important to get their input on the future of their health care,” says Executive Director, Richard Salgueiro, “We encourage and hope many participate in our listening session.”

These sessions give veterans the opportunity to help VA reimagine how it delivers care ensuring it’s in a high quality veteran-centered manner.

Feedback from these listening sessions will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, AIR, in Jan. 2022.The AIR Commission will also hold public hearings before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for VA Western Colorado Health Car System’s listening session, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to LDS Church fire in Fruita
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 141
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141
Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Shelledy Elementary School returns to online class following COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

Grand River Academy will double its student population this fall
District 51 to combine online schooling option with Grand River Academy
Colorado Mobile Vaccine clinic bus
Mobile vaccine clinics coming to Western Slope next week
A group of concerned citizens gathered to protest mask mandates at District 51 schools in Grand...
District 51 parents, students organize walk-out to protest school mask policies
Shelledy Elementary School in Fruita, Colo.
Shelledy Elementary going online this week after COVID-19 outbreak
Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire