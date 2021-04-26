US Census Bureau: Colorado to gain House of Representative seat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Census Bureau released on Monday that Colorado is among six states to have gained a seat in the House of Representatives.

The other five states are Oregon, Montana, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida. The bureau also said that seven states have lost a seat. These states are California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. These changes will take effect starting in 2023.

The Census Bureau just released the first #2020Census results, which included the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are the results 👇 https://t.co/RHvocjkXow #Apportionment #CensusBureau pic.twitter.com/2QuyrHccDJ — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021

To learn more about the U.S. Census Bureau’s release, click here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.