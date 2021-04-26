Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 141

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner released on Monday that James Benson, a 69-year-old male resident of Glenwood Springs, was the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Highway 141 on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near mile marker 133, 15 miles south of Whitewater.

The coroner confirmed that Benson was wearing his helmet at the time of the incident and that he was the only person involved in the crash.

Colorado State Patrol says Benson went through a curve and down an embankment and collided with a boulder. He was pronounced dead on scene. CSP also reports that it doesn’t seem that drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash.

