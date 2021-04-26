Fruita LDS Church considered a total loss due to fire

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire officials are now saying that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints that caught fire early Monday morning in Fruita is a total loss.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building. The church is located near the intersection of Maple Street and East Ottley Ave.

By the time first responders from the Lower Valley Fire District were on scene, the fire had advanced quickly and flames were already through the roof of the main chapel area. They made an attack on the fire but due to high winds requested mutual aid from the City of Grand Junction.

Crews worked throughout the day to mop the fire up, and are now trying to piece together what started the fire.

“We don’t have a cause of the fire yet,” explains Lower Valley Fire District Chief Frank Cavaliere. “We do have investigators on scene currently but we are still evaluating the structural integrity of the building so we don’t want to send crews too far into the building until we know what is safe and what is not.”

Once the investigation is complete the church headquarters will decide if they want to rebuild. The Mormon church has been in the community since the 1960s and had even survived one fire in the 80′s due to arson, so the loss of this building is hitting church members hard.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.